Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Urban Mobility (Arcadis)

Technology and the future of mobility

Simon’s presentation also explored the role of technology in shaping the future of transport. He emphasised that while new technologies like electric vehicles (EVs), drones, and vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) vehicles offer exciting possibilities, they must be integrated carefully to avoid exacerbating existing problems. “It would be a disaster if we replaced cars on the roads with drones in the sky and created new congestion,” he warned.

He pointed out that even the rollout of electric vehicle chargers, when poorly designed or inaccessible to certain users, can hinder progress rather than accelerate it. Simon urged caution, explaining that technological solutions must be equitable and consider the needs of all users, particularly the disadvantaged and disabled.

A new approach to transport planning

At the core of Simon’s message was the idea that transport should not be about moving cars or vehicles but about providing access to services. He advocated for a fundamental shift in how cities approach mobility. “We need to ask everyone what services they need access to,” Simon said, explaining that access to healthcare, education, and employment should drive transport decisions.

He proposed a four-part roadmap to create more inclusive transport systems:

Vision and governance: A strong, accountable government-led vision for mobility that is supported by clear, cross-party agreements. Authentic engagement: Engaging with communities to understand their needs, particularly those who currently face barriers to accessing services. New mobility solutions: Embracing new modes of transport like demand-responsive transit, car-sharing schemes, and active travel infrastructure. Measuring progress: Using data to assess how well transport systems are serving the population and identifying areas where improvements are needed.

Simon cited examples from around the world where cities have successfully implemented such strategies. In the Netherlands, the concept of 'living streets' is transforming urban environments into pedestrian-friendly spaces that prioritise access over vehicle movement. In London, cycling infrastructure has quadrupled since 2016, although there is still a long way to go in terms of providing equitable access to services.

The challenge ahead and the role of resilience

Looking ahead, Simon warned that climate change would further exacerbate inequalities unless cities took urgent action to build resilient transport networks. “We need to invest in infrastructure that not only addresses today’s needs but also prepares for the challenges of tomorrow,” he said. He emphasised that communities must be at the heart of this planning process to ensure that everyone, particularly the most vulnerable, can access the services they need.

Despite the scale of the challenge, Simon remained optimistic. “We have the tools, the technology, and the knowledge to make a difference,” he concluded. The key is to create policies and solutions that balance innovation with inclusivity, ensuring that cities remain liveable and accessible for all.

At Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Simon Swan’s presentation was a call to action for cities to rethink mobility. His vision of a future where technology, sustainability, and equity work hand-in-hand offered a compelling framework for how urban transport systems can evolve to meet the needs of a growing population without sacrificing the planet or the most vulnerable members of society.

