Top 10 businesses offering miscarriage leave

According to the World Health Organisation, one in four pregnancies ends in a miscarriage. Workers are entitled to bereavement leave after the death of a child, but this does not cover a miscarriage in the early stages of pregnancy.

With more women in work than ever before, employers need to provide their employees with legal support if a pregnancy unexpectedly ends. Some businesses are implementing miscarriage leave policies, to cover both women and men.

At a time when men are being encouraged to pay attention to their mental health and seek help if needed, male employees can use miscarriage leave to receive emotional support. Men may also need to take time off to care for their partner or spouse as she recovers.

Families in the LGBT+ community may also experience a miscarriage and whatever shape a family is, the loss of a child is just as devastating.

Here are our Top 10 businesses, who are endorsing miscarriage leave for their employees: