Top 10: Climate Risks

Pier Vittorio Rebba, Global Head of Sustainability Business, Digital Energy Industries at ABB thinks that, as the world transforms due to climate change, businesses are presented with the opportunity to engage in new efficiencies – as long as they can build resilience and future proof against the risks.

“The planet is heating up and we are seeing population growth, geographical and economic instability, water scarcity and more,” he says.

“We’re still working out what this environmental transition means and we need to manage it in the most effective way possible. Alongside sustainability initiatives, it is prompting changes in technology and the workforce, and industry leaders need to work out the balance between growth and net zero because both are possible.”