Your Guide to the Latest Anti-Greenwashing Regulations

Greenwashing, when a company or group actively presents its activities or product as sustainable without being able to back it up, is increasingly being highlighted.

Unfortunately, lots of companies are guilty. In 2020, the European Commission found that 53% of examined environmental claims in the EU were vague, misleading or unfounded, and 40% were unsubstantiated.

But what is in place to prevent it? (Other than a moral compass, of course).

The European Commission’s Green Claims Directive

In Europe, the European Commission is in negotiation with the EU Parliament on the European Commission’s Green Claims Directive.

Originally proposed in March 2023, the directive aims “to prevent greenwashing by requiring companies to substantiate their voluntary green claims in business-to-consumer commercial practices, by complying with a number of requirements regarding their assessment".