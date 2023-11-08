Top 10: Climate Technology Companies

Revenue (Circa): US$11.8m

NuScale Power Corporation is a pioneer in the field of nuclear energy, specialising in the development and commercialisation of small modular reactors (SMRs). The Portland-based company stands out as the first to have its SMR design certified by the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)​​. The organisation’s innovative NuScale Power Module can be configured in 4, 6, and 12-module VOYGR power plants, offering a scalable solution to meet various energy needs​.

Revenue: US$44.25m

Founded in 2020, H2 Green Steel is on a mission to decarbonise the steel industry through innovative production processes that operate on green hydrogen and electricity from renewable sources.

With the construction of what may become the world's first commercial-scale clean steel factory in Boden, Sweden, H2 Green Steel aims to produce 2.5 million metric tons of steel annually by 2026​. Operations are expected to commence towards the end of 2025, featuring an integrated, digitalised, and circular plant design​​.

Revenue: US$45.86m

Sublime systems has a unique approach to climate change as it targets the cement industry for decarbonisation. The industry is responsible for 8% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and production typically requires high-temperature kilns that burn fossil fuels.

The climate tech startup was co-founded by an MIT Professor Yet-Ming Chiang and Dr Leah Ellis. The technology is expected to reduce production emissions by 50% without altering cement’s properties or impacting the functionality of the product.

