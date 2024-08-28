Top 10: Diversity Leaders
In today's increasingly interconnected world, diversity and inclusion have emerged as critical components for driving innovation, fostering collaboration and ensuring equitable opportunities across all sectors.
The leaders highlighted in this list are at the forefront of these efforts, championing diversity in their respective fields at companies which are influencing global shifts towards diversity and inclusion. Their work not only breaks down barriers but also sets new standards for what it means to create inclusive environments.
These individuals exemplify the power of diverse perspectives, showing how commitment to equity and representation can lead to transformative change.
10. Michelle Jordan
Title: Chief Diversity Officer at AT&T
Sector: Telecommunications
Company HQ: Texas, USA
Company revenue: US$122.4bn
As Chief Diversity Officer at AT&T, one of the world's largest telecommunications companies, Michelle leads AT&T's efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace culture.
She is responsible for developing and implementing strategies to attract, retain and promote employees from various backgrounds, working to ensure AT&T's workforce reflects the diversity of its customer base and the communities it serves. Her efforts aim to drive innovation, enhance employee engagement and strengthen AT&T's competitive advantage in the marketplace, supporting AT&T's commitment to equality and social justice both within the company and in society at large.
“I lead the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts across the business, expanding equitable opportunities for our employees and the communities we serve,” Michelle explains.
“The driving force behind our DEI work – inside and outside our walls – is to connect all people to greater possibility and we do that by cultivating an inclusive culture, building the workforce of the future that reflects the communities we serve and supporting the communities in which we live, work and play.”
9. Tina Bigalke
Title: Chief Diversity Officer at PepsiCo
Sector: Food and Beverage
Company HQ: New York, USA
Company revenue: US$91.47bn
With a background in human resources and talent management, Tina leads PepsiCo's global diversity and engagement initiatives as their Chief Diversity Officer. She champions the world’s second largest food and beverage business’s "Racial Equality Journey," a comprehensive plan to increase Black and Hispanic representation throughout the company.
Tina focuses on creating equitable systems, from recruitment to leadership development and is known for her data-driven approach, using metrics to track progress and inform strategy.
Under her guidance, PepsiCo has expanded employee resource groups and launched innovative mentorship programmes. Tina also spearheads partnerships with diverse suppliers and community organisations, extending PepsiCo's impact beyond its workforce.
“At PepsiCo, we’re guided by our overall vision of pep+ [pep Positive], which is our ongoing, end-to-end, strategic transformation of how we create growth and shared value with sustainability and human capital at the centre,” Tina says.
8. Melonie Parker
Title: Chief Diversity Officer at Google
Sector: Technology
Company HQ: California, USA
Company Revenue: US$305.6bn
Melonie steers Google's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts as its Chief Diversity Officer. With a background in electrical engineering, Melonie brings a STEM perspective to her role.
She's known for her "talent-first" approach, focusing on building inclusive systems that allow all employees to thrive. Melonie has been instrumental in expanding Google's diversity recruitment initiatives, particularly in historically Black colleges and universities.
She champions transparency, overseeing the publication of Google's annual diversity report. Melonie also drives innovation in inclusive product design, ensuring Google's technologies work for everyone. Beyond the company, she advocates for industry-wide change, participating in global forums on workplace equity and technological inclusivity.
"I’ve always believed that building a world where everyone shares a sense of belonging means making sure that each person has what they need to thrive,” Melonie says.
“We’re excited to continue learning, creating and partnering to deepen our work, helping people feel more connected and better supported in discovering their full potential and unlocking new possibilities that strengthen our shared world.”
7. Anuradha Razdan
Title: Chief Human Resources Officer, Beauty & Wellbeing and Chief Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Unilever
Sector: Consumer Goods
Company HQ: London, UK
Company revenue: US$64.51bn
At Unilever, Anuradha wears two crucial hats: CHRO for Beauty & Wellbeing and Chief Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Officer. This unique combination allows her to shape both human capital strategy and DEI initiatives across the global consumer goods giant.
Signature achievements include:
- Pioneered the "Flex Experience" programme, promoting cross-functional career moves
- Launched "BeYou@Unilever," a comprehensive framework for psychological safety
- Drove the expansion of Unilever's micro-entrepreneurship programmes, focusing on women in developing markets
Anuradha's approach is rooted in the belief that wellbeing and inclusion are inextricably linked. She's known for integrating mental health support into Unilever's DEI strategy, recognising the unique challenges faced by underrepresented groups.
Her influence extends beyond Unilever, as she regularly contributes to global forums on the future of work and inclusive leadership in the FMCG sector.
“Leadership in a boundaryless world is less about formal authority and more about use of insight, personal accountability, connection to values and action,” Anurdaha says.
“Success in the future will be driven as much by attitude and outlook as it will be by functional skills and expertise. The new future of work requires organisations to pivot their thinking and talent strategy around both hardcore technical skills as well human skills.”
6. Dawn Jones
Title: Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer and Vice President of Social Impact at Intel Corporation
Sector: Technology
Company HQ: California, USA
Company Revenue: US$55.12bn
Dawn has worked at technology giant Intel for nearly three decades and now, in her dual role, she leads Intel's diversity, inclusion and social impact initiatives. With a background in communications, Dawn is known for her "inside-out" approach, focusing on internal culture change to drive external impact.
Dawn spearheaded Intel's ambitious "2030 RISE" goals, aiming to increase diversity in senior leadership and technical roles. She champions innovative programs like AI for Workforce Development, bridging technology and social equity and oversees Intel's community engagement efforts, directing millions in grants toward STEM education for underrepresented groups. Her work emphasises the link between diverse talent and technological innovation.
“Tech has very much been focused on this school, this GPA, this talent,” Dawns says. “There is talent out there in so many places that may have not had the same opportunities and experiences.
“So we ask – how can we tap into the talent that we know we need to drive our companies forward?”
5. Tameka Harper
Title: Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at The Coca-Cola Company
Sector: Food and Beverage
Company HQ: Georgia, USA
Company Revenue: US$45.8bn
Tameka guides The Coca-Cola Company's worldwide diversity, equity and inclusion efforts having joined the company more than two decades ago as a network engineer. Driven by a background in human resources and organisational development, she brings a holistic approach to her role and is known for her "Mosaic" initiative, which celebrates the diverse perspectives within Coca-Cola's global workforce.
She focuses on creating inclusive leadership pipelines and expanding diverse representation across all levels of the organisation. She champions data-driven strategies, implementing innovative metrics to measure DEI progress.
Tameka also leads Coca-Cola's supplier diversity programme, promoting economic inclusion in the company's vast supply chain. Her work extends to community partnerships, aligning Coca-Cola's DEI efforts with local needs in markets worldwide.
Diversity, equity and inclusion is in our DNA
“Diversity, equity and inclusion is in our DNA,” Tameka says.
“It’s woven into all aspects of how we do business and function as a team — from talent acquisition, to supply chain, to the processes that shape our strategy and operations.
“It fosters greater creativity, innovation and connection to the wider community. This journey requires ongoing determination and we are committed to developing lasting change through sustainable and measurable actions.”
4. Randall M. Tucker
Title: Executive Vice President and Chief Inclusion Officer at Mastercard
Sector: Finance
Company HQ: New York, USA
Company Revenue: US$25.1bn
With a background in both technology and diversity consulting, Randall brings a unique blend of skills to spearhead Mastercard's global inclusion efforts as Executive Vice President and Chief Inclusion Officer.
Known for his "Conscious Inclusion" framework, which integrates DEI principles into every aspect of Mastercard's operations, Randall champions innovative programmes like the "In Solidarity" initiative, addressing racial equity in financial services.
He focuses on leveraging data analytics to drive inclusive decision-making across the organisation.
Randall also leads Mastercard's efforts to promote financial inclusion for underserved communities worldwide. His approach emphasises the business value of diversity, linking inclusive practices to innovation and market growth.
“Given the dynamic and changing 21st century workplace, diversity is an issue that not only influences our ideas of fairness and opportunity, but one that impacts performance and innovation,” Randall explains.
“By bringing relevance to work, we are one step closer to achieving our goals and objectives.”
3. Lindsay-Rae McIntyre
Title: Chief Diversity Officer and Corporate Vice President of Talent Development at Microsoft
Sector: Technology
Company HQ: Washington, USA
Company Revenue: US$211.92bn
As Microsoft's Chief Diversity Officer and Corporate VP of Talent Development, Lindsay-Rae is reimagining the tech giant's approach to diversity and skills growth. Her dual mandate allows her to weave inclusion into the fabric of Microsoft's talent strategy.
Key initiatives:
- Spearheaded the "Inclusion Journey" programme, personalising DEI learning for 180,000+ employees
- Launched Microsoft's AI for Accessibility initiative, driving inclusive product design
- Expanded parental leave policies, setting new industry benchmarks
Lindsay-Rae's philosophy centres on "Inclusive Innovation" – the idea that diverse teams fuel technological breakthroughs. She's known for her data-driven approach, using AI to identify and mitigate bias in hiring and promotion processes.
Beyond Microsoft, Lindsay-Rae advises startups on building diverse teams from day one, believing that inclusion is critical for the next generation of tech leaders.
“As we look ahead, we are unwavering in our focus to attract, develop and retain a workforce that reflects a diversity of backgrounds, skills and experiences,” Lindsay-Rae says. “We support employees’ careers through intentional talent management, access and career mobility across all levels of our organisation.
“We believe our continued work to build diverse workforces and strengthen our culture of inclusion helps foster innovation and serve our business and customer needs. I am confident that our combined momentum and commitment will only fuel additional ways for us to leverage our resources with intention, driving progress toward a more diverse and inclusive Microsoft.”
2. Beck Bailey
Title: Global Chief Diversity Officer, Managing Director at Accenture
Sector: Consulting
Company HQ: Dublin, Ireland
Company Revenue: US$64.1bn
Beck is the Global Chief Diversity Officer and Managing Director at Accenture, where he leads efforts to foster a culture of equality for more than 740,000 employees across 49 countries.
In his role, Beck is dedicated to ensuring all Accenture staff feel they belong and can thrive. He oversees the firm's Inclusion & Diversity strategy, embedding inclusive practices throughout the organisation.
Prior to joining Accenture, Beck directed the Workplace Equality Program at the Human Rights Campaign, advising Fortune-ranked companies on LGBTIQ+ inclusion. A passionate advocate and out transgender man, Beck co-chairs the steering committee for the Partnership for Global LGBTIQ+ Equality.
“At Accenture, we believe in the power of diverse perspectives and experiences — they are the heartbeat of innovation and change,” Beck says.
“That is why we take action to build a culture of belonging where all our people can reach their aspirations personally and professionally — regardless of their background, identities and beliefs.”
1. Wanda Hope
Title: Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer at Johnson & Johnson
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Company HQ: New Jersey, USA
Company Revenue: US$86.58bn
Wanda Hope serves as the Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer at Johnson & Johnson where she spearheads global efforts to advance DEI outcomes and strengthen capabilities across the organisation. With a wealth of experience in various leadership roles within the company, Wanda is responsible for fostering a culture of belonging amongst J&J's diverse workforce of more than 130,000 employees worldwide.
“At J&J, diversity and inclusion have always been a part of who we are and are embedded in our company’s credo,” Wanda explains.
“When J&J was founded more than 130 years ago, more than half of our first 15 employees were women, which was unheard of at that point in time. So having diverse representation has always been a part of who we are.”
Wanda's approach involves treating DEI as a strategic business imperative, engaging leaders at all levels and creating a shared vision of inclusion where 'you belong'.
A sought-after speaker on DEI matters, Wanda also contributes her expertise to several prestigious committees, including the World Economic Forum's Steering Committee for Partnering for Racial Justice in Business. Her passion and performance have earned her numerous accolades in the field of diversity and inclusion.
“J&J is a massive, global organisation,” Wanda says. “Our D&I team only has 15 people, which makes it difficult to engage each of those employees, so the first thing that we needed to do was to engage our leaders.
“The impact that D&I has on our culture, on engagement and on innovation, is not owned only by the office of D&I. It belongs to every employee across J&J.”
