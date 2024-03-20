Top 10: Diverse Leadership Teams
Diversity is appreciated by many as a crucial tool for success, with inclusive companies nearly two times more likely to be innovative.
By ensuring that leadership teams – including boards and directors – are representative of the wider employee body, companies are best positioned to succeed.
Diversity in management is important to employees too, with over three quarters of job seekers stating diversity is key when considering job offers.
We’ve listed ten trailblazing companies to celebrate for diverse leadership.
10. KPMG
CEO: Bill Thomas
Consulting firm KPMG has over 219,000 employees, 40% of whom work within at least one of the firm’s national diversity networks, which include, African-American, pride@kpmg and KPMG’s Network of Women (KNOW). The networks aim to provide support and tackle issues for each group.
Reverse mentoring within the firm allows leaders to gain insight from junior employees and boost diversity and equality in the workplace.
9. Procter & Gamble
CEO: Jon R. Moeller
Having provided consumer goods for nearly 200 years, Procter & Gamble is a global leader recognised by Forbes as World’s Best Employer 2021. The company works to provide support for its LGBTQ+, single and non-biological parents, implement hiring practises to quell discrimination and ensure that the board and management are representative of its workforce.
“We make sure that we are building a P&G that looks like the consumers we serve, at every level,” celebrates Shelly McNamara, Chief Equality and Inclusion Officer.
8. Mastercard
CEO: Michael Miebach
Digital finance leader Mastercard has a zero tolerance policy for hate, discrimination, and hostility that promotes diversity and support for its employees, partners and clients. Focuses in DEI for Mastercard include gender equality in hiring, LGBTQ+ support and closing the wealth gap for Black communities.
Mastercard offers employee benefits such as sex reassignment surgery coverage, same-sex domestic partner coverage and surrogacy and adoption assistance.
“We are on a journey to create a workplace and world where everyone has equal access to connect their greatest passions with their fullest potential,” explains Michael.
“That starts with our people and how we lead, with a sense of decency and inclusion.”
7. Ernst & Young
CEO: Carmine Di Sibio
Leading consultancy EY has over 365,000 employees around the world and is known for its sustainability work and as one of the first large consultancies to commit to diverse recruitment. Gender pay equality and active anti-racism are priorities for EY, whose executives have signed a DE&I agreement that highlights the company’s increased focus on diversity, equity and inclusiveness.
“Diversity and inclusiveness are critical to building a better working world,” Carmine believes.
“Diverse opinions and skills lead to the best answers for our clients and our organisation.”
6. Marriott
Global hospitality leader Marriott encompasses 30 brands and 8,000 properties across 139 companies employing over 120,000 people.
About 10% of its supply chain consists of women-owned businesses, over half of its global workforce is female, and over half of its US leadership is diverse, which is representative of its global workforce.
“We believe our company’s leadership should reflect the diverse customers we welcome into our hotels,” states David Marriott, Chairman of the Board.
5. Kaiser Permanente
CEO: Gregory A. Adams
Supporting over 12 million patients over 737 facilities, US healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente works to ensure that its staff is representative of the people it supports.
About 72% of its over 220,960 employees are female, 70% are people of colour, and half of its executive team is female, and The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has celebrated Kaiser Permanente as an LGBTQ+ healthcare leader for over a decade.
“You had an obligation to have a voice,” Gregory says. “Turning away from injustice isn’t an option.”
4. Johnson & Johnson
CEO: Joaquin Duato
A household name for its medical, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods, Johnson & Johnson was founded over 130 years ago and now employs over 140,000 people. The company is a founding member of the Unstereotype Alliance, and is working towards 50% women in management globally by 2025. In the US, Johnson & Johnson is working towards a target of 35% racial diversity in management positions.
In 2017, Joaquin was named an Honourable Mentor by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association, which recognises an individual who exemplifies long-term advocacy for current and future women leaders.
“Johnson & Johnson is an innovation based company, and diversity is at the root of innovation,” says Joaquin.
“A culture of inclusion opens the door to new ideas while ensuring that our teams reflect the communities that we serve.”
3. Novartis
CEO: Vas Narasimhan
Headquartered in Switzerland, global pharmaceutical company Novartis believes that a safe, supportive working environment with DEI training embedded into practices is the best space for innovation and productivity. The company’s 110,000 employees represent a wide range of groups, and Novartis was included in Bloomberg’s 2022 Gender-Equality Index, as well as receiving awards from Stonewall for its LGBTQ+ employment.
“Fundamentally for Novartis, if we want to reimagine medicine, we have to address issues in inequality systematically,” shares Vas.
“This is going to be a long road, there's no question. And that's why we're committed.”
2. Accenture
CEO: Julie Sweet
Leading consultancy Accenture employs over 738,000 people globally. The firm prioritises diversity training in three key areas:
- Awareness
- Management
- Professional development
Alongside celebrating its achievements in gender pay equality, Accenture is working to achieve gender equality in roles across the company by 2025. Accenture consistently sits at the top of the Disability Equality Index, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and has recently been celebrated as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 17th year in a row.
“Our commitment to ethics, human rights and strong corporate governance is the foundation on which we build trust with all our stakeholders,” Julie comments.
1. Sodexo
CEO: Sophie Bellon
Food and management services provider Sodexo is active in 55 countries and has over 400,000 employees serving more than 100 million customers every day.
Gender balance has been a priority for Sodexo for over two decades, and women make up 60% of Sodexo’s board of directors, 29% of its executive committee and over 55% of its staff. Sodexo actively engages its staff in inclusion training, and offers employee communities, programmes and initiatives to support the diverse needs of its employees.
“We believe that gender balance fosters creativity and innovation, and ultimately drives better business results,” says Sophie.
“When women reach their full potential, businesses and society are stronger and more successful.”
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******