Top 10: Diverse Leadership Teams

Diversity is appreciated by many as a crucial tool for success, with inclusive companies nearly two times more likely to be innovative.

By ensuring that leadership teams – including boards and directors – are representative of the wider employee body, companies are best positioned to succeed.

Diversity in management is important to employees too, with over three quarters of job seekers stating diversity is key when considering job offers.

We’ve listed ten trailblazing companies to celebrate for diverse leadership.

10. KPMG

CEO: Bill Thomas ​​​​​​​