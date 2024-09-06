Video
Sustainability

ACCIONA: A Sustainable Future Through Digital Transformation

By Marcus Law
September 06, 2024
undefined mins
Youtube Placeholder
ACCIONA’s digital transformation journey in Australia is transforming sustainable infrastructure development, from wind farms to water treatment facilities

When it comes to infrastructure, few companies can match the scale and ambition of ACCIONA. The Spanish multinational has become a global leader, with operations spanning from wind farms in Australia to water treatment facilities in North Africa. 

At the heart of ACCIONA's growth is a commitment to sustainability that spans every aspect of its operations, as Mark Opitz, Group Head of ICT for ACCIONA’s Australia and New Zealand region, explains. “We invest in, develop and operate sustainable infrastructure solutions. And when we talk about sustainable infrastructure, we’re talking about solutions right from design and construction (D&C), right the way through to operations and maintenance (O&M). Whether that's a wind farm, a toll road, a tunnel or a railway, or a solar farm, our objective is to improve people’s lives and make our planet more sustainable.”

Read the full report HERE.

**************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

**************

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

CONSTRUCTIONinfrastructureSydney harbourwind farmAustraliaMark Opitz
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit Sept 2024

What is your sustainability plan? Join global leaders at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit on 10 and 11 of September

#Sustainability LIVE#Event#Net Zero#Strategy
ESG

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Wolters Kluwer Keynote

ESG

Sustainability LIVE Launches New Advertising Campaign

Net Zero

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Savills' ESG Lead Keynote