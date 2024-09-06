ACCIONA: A Sustainable Future Through Digital Transformation

When it comes to infrastructure, few companies can match the scale and ambition of ACCIONA. The Spanish multinational has become a global leader, with operations spanning from wind farms in Australia to water treatment facilities in North Africa.

At the heart of ACCIONA's growth is a commitment to sustainability that spans every aspect of its operations, as Mark Opitz, Group Head of ICT for ACCIONA’s Australia and New Zealand region, explains. “We invest in, develop and operate sustainable infrastructure solutions. And when we talk about sustainable infrastructure, we’re talking about solutions right from design and construction (D&C), right the way through to operations and maintenance (O&M). Whether that's a wind farm, a toll road, a tunnel or a railway, or a solar farm, our objective is to improve people’s lives and make our planet more sustainable.”