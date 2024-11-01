Building Tomorrow’s Infrastructure with ESR Data Centres

In the Asia-Pacific, ESR Group is meeting the needs of cloud providers, hyperscalers and enterprises. Having raised more than US$2bn from investors to develop greenfield and brownfield data centre projects throughout APAC, the company is also utilising AI in its work.

Diarmid Massey, CEO of Data Centres, ESR Group, tells us more.

"We see significant growth in the cloud market in Asia. We're not pinning all our hopes on AI and waiting for the AI wave to engulf Asia," Diarmid says. "We see that there is significant cloud build out in the core markets, but not just the tier one markets such as Japan, Korea and Australia, but also the emerging markets, such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia."

The company is pursuing a flexible business model, where it can be both a developer-investor and a capital partner for operators and hyperscale customers. This allows ESR to tailor its approach to each market and every customer.

ESR is also dedicated to its sustainability goals, which include designing for LEED Gold certification across all assets and achieving net zero data centres powered by 100% renewable energy by 2040.