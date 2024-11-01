Video
Sustainability

Building Tomorrow’s Infrastructure with ESR Data Centres

By Helen Sydney Adams
November 01, 2024
undefined mins
Share
Youtube Placeholder
ESR builds efficient data centre solutions. Diarmid Massey, CEO of Data Centres, ESR Group discusses creating the infrastructure for tomorrow

In the Asia-Pacific, ESR Group is meeting the needs of cloud providers, hyperscalers and enterprises. Having raised more than US$2bn from investors to develop greenfield and brownfield data centre projects throughout APAC, the company is also utilising AI in its work. 

Diarmid Massey, CEO of Data Centres, ESR Group, tells us more. 

"We see significant growth in the cloud market in Asia. We're not pinning all our hopes on AI and waiting for the AI wave to engulf Asia," Diarmid says. "We see that there is significant cloud build out in the core markets, but not just the tier one markets such as Japan, Korea and Australia, but also the emerging markets, such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia."

The company is pursuing a flexible business model, where it can be both a developer-investor and a capital partner for operators and hyperscale customers. This allows ESR to tailor its approach to each market and every customer.

ESR is also dedicated to its sustainability goals, which include designing for LEED Gold certification across all assets and achieving net zero data centres powered by 100% renewable energy by 2040.

Read the full story HERE.

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024​​​​​​​

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand ​​​​​​​

ESRAIDiarmid Massey
Share
Companies
ESR Group
Executives
Cindy Nguyen
Richard Mills
Diarmid Massey
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Keynote on Carbon Solutions

Jérôme Cochet, CEO of GoodCarbon, explains the critical role nature-based carbon solutions play in achieving net zero goals

#NET ZERO 2024#Event#Sustainability LIVE#GoodCarbon
Net Zero

Highlights: Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit 2024

Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit Sept 2024

ESG

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Wolters Kluwer Keynote