Capgemini Invent helps companies hit their sustainable goals

Capgemini Invent helps companies become more sustainable. “Capgemini Invent sits inside a wider organisation that’s a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology,” says Courtney Holm, Vice President for Sustainable Futures. “From a sector perspective, Capgemini Invent assists both the private and public sector – including financial services, manufacturing, automotive, and life sciences, in addition to energy and utilities, consumer products, telecommunications, and technology services.”

The brand offers capability units, including ‘Customer First’ which helps clients to deliver exceptional personalised experiences and continuously reinvent their businesses and offerings. It’s ‘Intelligent Industry’ division harnesses the potential of technology and data to transform and digitise products, industrial operations, and connected services across industries. And through ‘Enterprise Management’ it helps deliver, transform, and manage operations for digital core, business processes, and enterprise applications for greater agility and operational efficiency.

Capgemini Invent has a further focus on business technology, including architecture and IT as a service, factories, and acceleration as well as on analytics and artificial intelligence.

Holm is a big fan of technology as an enabler for sustainable growth. Here, she tells us more.