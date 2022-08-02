Edge Centres: Continuing its growth in APAC and the US

Edge Centres founder and CEO talks to Data Centre Magazine about how the company has progressed since we spoke to them last year, specifically discussing its current APAC expansion and future plans for a US rollout from next year onwards.

Eaves talks about the challenges of travelling during a pandemic, which even inspired him to become a private pilot so that he could continue to build the business throughout the pandemic.

He provides insight into how the company plans to achieve its APAC and US rollouts as well as what the management structure of the company will look like moving forwards.