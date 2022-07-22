Profile Picture

Sam Steers

Editor

Profile Picture

Articles by Sam Steers

Kohler: supplying NTT’s customer needs

Kohler provides generators for NTT and helps them meet the needs of their customers, explains the company’s Engineering Solutions Manager, Lori Domaschk

Company Reports by Sam Steers

Edge Centres: The Art of Being Like Water

Jon Eaves, Founder and CEO of Edge Centres, talks funding rounds, a pan-APAC rollout, and writing the unwritten future of ‘Edge’

eStruxture Data Centers: Going full throttle in Canada

Todd Coleman, CEO of eStruxture talks strategy, speed, risk, and becoming the frontrunning data centre operator in Canada in under five years

Promoting Norway’s DC Credentials Through Members’ Skills

Bjorn Ronning, General Manager of The Norwegian Data Center Industry, explains the company’s work in promoting the industry through its members

Interviews by Sam Steers

Jonathan Eaves

CEO at Edge Centres

Todd Coleman

Founder, President and CEO, eStruxture

Bjørn Rønning

CEO of Norwegian Data Centre Industry

Videos by Sam Steers

Edge Centres: Continuing its growth in APAC and the US

eStruxture Data Centers: Going full throttle in Canada

Promoting Norway’s Data Centre Credentials