eStruxture's Unstoppable Rise in Canada's Data Centre Market

eStruxture is a Canadian infrastructure provider, beginning as a newcomer to the market in 2017 and growing to become a leading data centre colocation platform. Now with 15 facilities across the country, eStruxture is expanding to support the hyperscale demand driven by the cloud environment and the adoption of AI by companies of all sizes.

For Todd Coleman, the company’s Founder, President and CEO, eStruxture serves as the critical link between the infrastructure that houses the servers and the data itself, enabling connectivity both within the data centre and to the outside world.

“We think of data centres as this boring infrastructure – it's not the most glamorous business sector. But data centres are the primary enabler of the internet economy,” says Todd. “If we think about data centres, we think of generators and cooling equipment, which doesn't sound all that exciting, but the ways in which we use data centres are ever changing.”

Here, he tells us more.

