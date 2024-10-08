Video
Sustainability

eStruxture's Unstoppable Rise in Canada's Data Centre Market

By Helen Sydney Adams
October 08, 2024
undefined mins
Share
Youtube Placeholder
eStruxture is at the forefront of Canada’s Data Centre evolution. Founder, President & CEO Todd Coleman tells us about how he is leading sustainable growth

eStruxture is a Canadian infrastructure provider, beginning as a newcomer to the market in 2017 and growing to become a leading data centre colocation platform. Now with 15 facilities across the country, eStruxture is expanding to support the hyperscale demand driven by the cloud environment and the adoption of AI by companies of all sizes.

For Todd Coleman, the company’s Founder, President and CEO, eStruxture serves as the critical link between the infrastructure that houses the servers and the data itself, enabling connectivity both within the data centre and to the outside world.

“We think of data centres as this boring infrastructure – it's not the most glamorous business sector. But data centres are the primary enabler of the internet economy,” says Todd. “If we think about data centres, we think of generators and cooling equipment, which doesn't sound all that exciting, but the ways in which we use data centres are ever changing.” 

Here, he tells us more.

Read the full report HERE

**************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

**************

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

eStruxtureTodd ColemanCanadian data centrescloud adoptionAI technologyhyperscale demandsustainable infrastructuredigital economy
Share
Companies
eStruxture
Executives
Todd Coleman
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Keynote on Carbon Solutions

Jérôme Cochet, CEO of GoodCarbon, explains the critical role nature-based carbon solutions play in achieving net zero goals

#NET ZERO 2024#Event#Sustainability LIVE#GoodCarbon
Net Zero

Highlights: Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit 2024

Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit Sept 2024

ESG

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Wolters Kluwer Keynote