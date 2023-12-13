Exclusive Sustainability Video: Eirini Etoimou, Sellafield

Developing a sustainability strategy starts with people—this is what we learned from Eirini Etoimou, Head of Corporate Sustainability & Supply Chain Development at Sellafield Ltd, in a recent exclusive feature.

Sellafield Ltd is in the business of nuclear site management. Supporting the UK since 2008, the company specialises in safe and secure decommissioning of high-impact sites in Cumbria. The organisation has played a huge role in the country’s development of nuclear energy, now with a focus on more responsible operating methods to protect the public and the environment.

As you can see here, Etoimou is also keen to ‘shake the tree’ and share the approach that she adopted for Sellafield, which revolves around mindset and bringing team members on board with the organisation’s vision in order to evolve.

At Sustainability LIVE London, Etoimou was welcomed to the stage by Neil Perry, Head of Multimedia at BizClik, to host her keynote session ‘Sustainability financial and organisational impact’.

“When I realised what sustainability is all about, many years ago, I was declaring my passion in every possible way to my peers. I also got frustrated in every possible way because they didn’t share the same enthusiasm,” says Etoimou in the opening of her keynote address.

“I wanted to make things happen. I knew that sustainability was the right thing to do. I wanted to put sustainability at the front and centre; in the heart of our business. [...] My mistake was [thinking] that my peers would see my ‘I love sustainability’ t-shirt approach, rather than the ‘so what? Why should I bother? Why should I care?”

The motivations behind her sustainability mindset can be found in ‘Sustainable impact begins with a sustainable mindset’, but Etoimou also goes on to explain why this is so important for the business as an entity.

