Exclusive Sustainability VIdeo: Marie Sallois, IOC

We talk about the commercial implications on the planet and actions to enable sustainability. Among corporations this is broadly known, but it’s important not to make other international organisations an exception.

The Olympic Games was created to build a better world through sport, and this is directly applicable to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with such a profound impact on global sustainability progress.

Sustainability LIVE London hosted Marie Sallois, the Director of Corporate and Sustainable Development at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), who talked the audience through the footprint of the Olympic Games and how this can drive activity in line with global targets.

The International Olympic Committee for hosting sustainable sporting events

The set the scene and show the viewers what the IOC is all about, Sallois explains how the organisation operates with a number of transformational commitments happening across the team. From the empowerment of women in the Committee to the introduction of a ‘carbon budget’, the IOC is looking to deliver on some of the most ambitious goals set for civilisation.

Not only do these targets generate a major mindset shift for the organisations, but will also shape how things look from an operational perspective as Sallois divulges how the IOC will cut travel emission by reducing the miles it racks up.

Even in the transition to a new building, that is now the organisation’s headquarters, the IOC was able to salvage 95% of the material from the previous building to build a modern settlement for its team.

“This is really about reduction, but besides that it’s also about sport, sport is also connected to nature and nature is connected to climate, we’re also investing in nature-based solutions," says Sallois.

“In countries and places where people are mostly affected by climate change. We picked a place where we will hold the next Olympic event—the first Olympic event in Africa—in 2026. We will hold it in Senegal in Dakar. This is where we are developing, what we call, the Olympic Forest, which is actually very simplistic and is about reforesting the ecosystem as part of the Great Green Wall [initiative].”

More insight into the organisation's sustainability strategy can be found on its website, and you can catch more on-demand content on our video page.

