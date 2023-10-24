Exclusive Video: The Sustainable Transport Forum playback

The electric car. What was once seen as a luxury is now viewed as a necessity by many in the automotive industry, and among business owners, fleet operators, and industrial titans.

The evolution of the electric vehicle (EV) is accelerating like no other industry change before it, marking one of the most profound efforts to decarbonise a legacy industry and bring into the future. But there are questions though.

How much will it cost? Will it fit my business strategy? Will it create inconvenience?

As a result of these questions, we’ve seen the launch of EV Magazine, the first ever EV Magazine LIVE, but as such a key part of sustainability, the topic was also incorporated into the Sustainability LIVE London hybrid conference.

The panel ‘The Sustainable Transport Forum’ shows a diverse trio of experts from the EV sector who touch upon various aspects of e-mobility from their perspectives in electric car charging and infrastructure, digital technology and fleet, as well as motorsports.

