Green's Journey of Growth & Innovation in an Emerging Region

Switzerland is an attractive economic and research location, as well as a growing data centre market in the heart of Europe.

Since its founding in 1995, Green Datacenter AG has grown to become Switzerland's most important centre provider, winning a string of awards for innovation, its data centre design and energy efficiency and was recognized for the fifth consecutive year as the leading data centre provider in Switzerland by independent market surveys.

Green will soon celebrate its 30th birthday and shows no signs of slowing down. The company continues to grow due to customer trust, driven by customer orientation, excellent performance and operational reliability. As a preferred partner, Green is familiar with the demands of hyperscalers as well as those of large enterprises in finance, pharma, industry and ICT. Green is dedicated to uniting these requirements and creating advanced data centre campuses that are technologically advanced in all aspects. Customers have come to rely on Green, having seen the company grow and deliver on what it promises.

At present, there are three large data centres under construction, with capacity expected to double within three years. Here, Roger Sueess and Ashley Davies discuss their journey of growth, how they have built their success and how they plan to grow.