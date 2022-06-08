Video
Sustainability

Himmath Mohammed, Gulf Data Hub

By Catherine Gray
June 08, 2022
undefined mins
As the data centre market continues to grow in the Middle East, Himmath Mohammed explains how GDH are leading the way for colocation providers

Offering first-of-its-kind Data Centres in the Middle East, Gulf Data Hub (GDH) is looking to transform the region with innovative data hubs as the market continues going from strength-to-strength. Expanding its worldwide presence, GDH provides purposefully built centres that offer customers a resilient environment from hosting, disaster and workplace recovery, cloud platforms, and connectivity to its core colocation. 

In the eight years since its founding, GDH has grown massively, competing with some of the largest names and biggest brands in the industry. Himmath Mohammed, who is Head of Sales and Strategies, as well as being a founding member of the company, is dedicated to ensuring that customers know GDH offer best-in-class services.

There’s no doubt that the pandemic caused a rapid uptake in the need for data centre facilities. Data centre growth has been driven by increased company awareness of the benefits that cloud services can provide and increased pressure from the boards to provide more secure, robust IT environments, along with the setup of local data centres across the world.

According to Deloitte, the need for colocation facilities will only grow as more and more companies look to bolster their IT capabilities; for GDH, the uptake was more than ten times what it predicted.

Our Partners
MDS Site & Power
View profile
Gulf Data HubHimmath Mohammed
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

AMH’s Philip Irby on AI Use in the Home

AMH rents homes & builds them. Chief Technology Officer Philip Irby discusses AI & building a resident experience-focused platform

#AMH#Philip Irby
Sustainability

YBS: Making Customers Central to Digital Transformation

Sustainability

Ajit Kolhe from AWS on Sustainability & Automotive Solutions

Supply Chain Sustainability

N-SIDE Suite is a Game Changer in Clinical Supply Chain