Maximising Value for Veterans with the Royal British Legion

By George Hopkin
January 09, 2023
Head of Procurement and Contract Management at The Royal British Legion Wayne Bell on effective collaboration in procurement for the greater good

From supporting veterans and their families in debt and emergency situations to rehabilitation and housing, the Royal British Legion provides vital support for the Armed Forces community.

And behind the scenes, procurement plays an essential part in the Legion’s work, helping ensure the organisation manages supply chain risk while maximising value for money from donated funds.

Procurement is an essential function within The Royal British Legion, helping to ensure the organisation manages risk within its supply chain and maximising value for money from donated funds. 

“Our procurement strategy supports the wider Royal British Legion strategy to support all serving and ex-serving personnel as well as their families and in support of the Legion's key priorities,” says Wayne Bell, the Legion’s Head of Procurement and Contract Management.

Bell rebuilt his department in 2020, and says: “We are fortunate that we have been able to recruit a team that is passionate about who the Legion are, what the Legion does and the contributions we make, but are also skilled so that we can be effective in what we do. When we all collaborate effectively, we ultimately contribute towards supporting our beneficiaries.”

