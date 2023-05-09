Meta EMEA: Connecting communities through supplier diversity

“Meta's mission is to give people the power to build community and to bring the world closer together,” says Krystle Sands, Head of Supplier Diversity for the EMEA region at Meta. “When it comes to supplier diversity, Meta’s mission is to create opportunities for diverse-owned companies to do business with Meta, and the people and communities that Meta connects.”

The supplier diversity programme at Meta is one of ambitious proportions, but it has already exceeded expectations.

In 2020, they announced their public commitment to invest a minimum of US$1bn with diverse-owned companies and US$300mn with black-owned businesses. “We surpassed that goal in 2021, with an amazing recorded spend of US$1.4bn with diverse-owned companies and US$306mn with black-owned businesses in the United States. We’ve been focusing on continued progress,” says Sands.