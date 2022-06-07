Promoting Norway’s Data Centre Credentials

Ronning explains in detail how the Norwegian Data Center Industry association, founded last year, is working to promote the data centre industry in Norway, addressing the key issues of Sustainability and Skills Development, as well as Power and International Marketing. It was founded by seven data centre companies, referred to as ‘founding fathers’.’



He also outlines the company’s strategy, helping it to solve the aforementioned issues and allow Norway to become a recognised player in the data centre market. The company’s members make up its partner ecosystem.

The Norwegian Data Center Industry’s outlook for the future includes further growth plans in terms of members and overall strategy.