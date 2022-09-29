Scalable and sustainable precision immersion cooling

The drive towards net zero has ignited innovation across the data centre industry. Now, the dual demands of high performance and improved sustainability standards mean the risks for data centres are higher than ever, as those that do not match the pace of the rest risk being left behind.

Iceotope is a provider of precision immersion cooling technologies for data centre sites, spanning everything from hyperscale to the edge. In fact, its cooling solutions achieve up to 40% less CO2 emissions, 96% less water and 40% less power usage (per kW of ITE power) than its competitors.

These high-performance cooling solutions are designed to be entirely holistic, while offering an infinitely more scalable and sustainable solution to conventional air cooling methods.

In conversation with David Craig, CEO of Iceotope, we discuss how Iceotope’s pioneering cooling technologies are precisely built to align with the multi-faceted, ever-expanding and ever-changing nature of the data centre industry.