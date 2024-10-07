Schneider Electric: Sustainability with Impact

Olivier Blum, EVP Energy Management, has been at Schneider Electric for almost 32 years – and he loves it.

For Olivier, the excitement is sustainable because Schneider is the digital partner for efficiency and sustainability, but also “part of the solution for our customer”.

Schneider, recently named number 2 in Sustainability Magazine’s Top 250 Companies in Sustainability 2024, strives to be the ‘trusted partner for sustainability and efficiency’.

Olivier explains how that works, saying: ““We develop technology to enable all our partners in the world and they are important because, if you want to have an impact at scale, you need partnership everywhere. That's the mission of Schneider Electric.

“Everything we do is to try to help companies, to help our customers – large ones, medium ones, small ones – in all industries, at home, in buildings, in data centres, in infrastructure to have access to energy and to leverage energy to maximise the usage that eventually will help them to achieve their climate transition goal, considering that energy is 80% of CO2 emission.”

Olivier also explains how Schneider is seeking to maintain its sustainability momentum – and what the company would like to see emerging from COP29.