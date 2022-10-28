Sustainability initiatives at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

For Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, Lucia Karina is the Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director. In her role, Karina is passionate about implementing sustainable strategies, utilising green energy and working together with stakeholders to support local communities.

“We embed our sustainability initiatives into our activities,” explains Karina. “Not only for the supply chain section, but also in the commercial side. So this forward strategy consists of water management, sustainable packaging, the climate, our society and the supply chain. We are also looking at how we can reduce our sugar content in our drinks.”

The company is also working to implement a reuse or recycle policy, to minimise the volume of Coca-Cola products going to landfill.

“We are removing unnecessary and hard-to-recycle packaging. We want to make sure that 100% of our packaging actually is recyclable.”

Coca-Cola has increased the recycled content in its packaging to reduce the use of new material, including plastic made from fossil-fuels. In Indonesia, the company joined with Dynapack Asia in a joint venture and built a PET recycling facility, with a capacity for 25,000 tonnes every year.

“In Indonesia we also built the social foundation Mahija Parahita Nusantara. This is a non-profit foundation and we are trying to work to improve the lives and welfare of the waste pickers that work in these communities. We want to ensure that we increase the quality of the collection for the feedstock of the Amandina Bumi Nusantara recycling PET.”