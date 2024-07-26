Video
Supply Chain Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE Singapore - Scope 3 Emissions Keynote

By Jasmin Jessen
July 26, 2024
Jin Park, Chief of Staff to EVP Energy Management at Schneider Electric, explores Scope 3 emissions at Sustainability LIVE Singapore 2024

Speaking at Sustainability LIVE Singapore, Jin Park, Chief of Staff to EVP Energy Management at Schneider Electric, discusses navigating Scope 3 emissions – and strategies to reduce them.

In her fireside chat, Jin explains that Scope 3 emissions often represent the largest area of greenhouse gas emissions for companies.

She says: “Scope 3 is the biggest emissions in terms of impact but also the most challenging to understand.

“Across most companies, including Schneider Electric, Scope 3 emissions represent 80% or more of our emissions. For Schneider it’s more than 90%.

“We can become the most energy efficient company, use the maximum amount of renewables in our own footprint, but at the end of the day it's about engaging our ecosystem and engaging our suppliers to really make an impact.”

Jin Park speaking at Sustainability LIVE Singapore

How visibility can improve emissions

If you can’t see your Scope 3 emissions, it’s very difficult to address them. Jin explains how to improve the visibility of emissions.

She says: “Thanks to IoT we’ve been on this journey of being connected for close to a decade now. 

“When you look at the amount of energy data a company has it’s quite substantial as most of the devices today are already connected.

“From enterprises to SMEs what companies lack is the right platform to consolidate and analyse that data.”

Jin Park, Chief of Staff of Energy Management at Schneider Electric

How does Schneider Electric use circularity for sustainability

Circular practices are designed to make products last for as long as possible to avoid waste and pollution. Jin explains how Schneider Electric is embedding circularity into its practices.

“Circularity is something we’ve been practising for a few years already.

“For us it's really about embedding circularity into our DNA.

“We start with circularity in terms of what we can do within our own operations to extend the life cycle of our products.

“We also have services to help our customers do the same.”

