Sustainability LIVE Singapore - Scope 3 Emissions Keynote

Speaking at Sustainability LIVE Singapore, Jin Park, Chief of Staff to EVP Energy Management at Schneider Electric, discusses navigating Scope 3 emissions – and strategies to reduce them.

In her fireside chat, Jin explains that Scope 3 emissions often represent the largest area of greenhouse gas emissions for companies.

She says: “Scope 3 is the biggest emissions in terms of impact but also the most challenging to understand.

“Across most companies, including Schneider Electric, Scope 3 emissions represent 80% or more of our emissions. For Schneider it’s more than 90%.

“We can become the most energy efficient company, use the maximum amount of renewables in our own footprint, but at the end of the day it's about engaging our ecosystem and engaging our suppliers to really make an impact.”