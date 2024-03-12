Sustainability LIVE Singapore: Jin Park, Schneider Electric
When: 19 March 2024
Location: Singapore (Virtual)
Website: Sustainability LIVE Singapore
Following on from Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world won't have long to wait with Sustainability LIVE Singapore returning on March 19 – the ultimate virtual platform network for Singapore, connecting like-minded peers and companies throughout Asia.
Jin Park, Chief of Staff of Energy Management at Schneider Electric
Starting her career at Schneider Electric in 2012, Jin Park’s expertise lies in business development and marketing roles with a focus on sustainability. As Chief of Staff of Energy Management, Park is a strategic partner to the Executive Vice President and is responsible for the entire energy management portfolio.
Focusing on digital energy, sustainability technologies, software, and services, Park is an active promoter of sustainability and electricity 4.0 to achieve net zero and a more electric and digital world.
Park's career has been primarily focused on the US and European markets, but she has recently branched into Singapore as the Senior Manager for the Sustainability Business to help stand up and scale the company's advisory services in Asia.
