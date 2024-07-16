Sustainability LIVE Singapore - Sustainability & Talent

Speaking at Sustainability LIVE Singapore, Stephen Keys, Chief Talent and Sustainability Officer for Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS), discusses how sustainability and talent fit together to drive positive change and growth.

When thinking about sustainability, talent and retention aren’t the first thing that comes to mind.

Stephen explains the link: “We observe a broad correlation between things like employee engagement scores and ESG ratings.

“Employees here at IFS value taking sustainability seriously.

“Candidates are increasingly interested in our sustainability credentials as part of their evaluation of us as a potential employer.”