Sustainability LIVE Singapore - Sustainability & Talent
Speaking at Sustainability LIVE Singapore, Stephen Keys, Chief Talent and Sustainability Officer for Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS), discusses how sustainability and talent fit together to drive positive change and growth.
When thinking about sustainability, talent and retention aren’t the first thing that comes to mind.
Stephen explains the link: “We observe a broad correlation between things like employee engagement scores and ESG ratings.
“Employees here at IFS value taking sustainability seriously.
“Candidates are increasingly interested in our sustainability credentials as part of their evaluation of us as a potential employer.”
Integrating sustainability strategy
Stephen explains that before using sustainability efforts to attract talent, strategy must be properly integrated.
He says: “For sustainability to truly be sustainable, it has to make economic sense.
“The first step in the overall process is to make sure that whatever your sustainability programmes, ambitions or intentions are it has to be deeply and properly integrated and aligned with your core organisational strategy.
“You have to take the time, in my view, to educate and enable and encourage a conversation that says, okay, here's our company goals, here's the work, here's how you support that.”
How to make changes sustainably
Sometimes taking drastic steps towards sustainability goals can cause pushback. Stephen talks about how to make strategies stick.
He says: “Like any change management process, executive support is key and we’re very grateful that our majority shareholder EQT is alive to the importance of sustainability and actively supports our work.
“One thing you have to manage really carefully is the pace of change.
“If you push too hard you run the risk of leaving people behind. The proposed changes you’re trying to make could become too avant-garde and would-be supporters suddenly become antagonists.”
