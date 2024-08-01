Article
Net Zero

500 Financial Institutions Unite For Decarbonisation

By Charlie King
August 01, 2024
undefined mins
More than 500 companies have signed the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials
Those in the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Bank of America & Royal Bank of Canada

The global financial sector is working towards decarbonisation – but not just as individuals. 

More than 500 companies – including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, BNP Paribas and Bank of America – have signed the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), signalling the industry-wide shift towards prioritising sustainability.

“Reaching 500 signatories is not simply an enormous achievement for PCAF but reflects the momentum building across the global financial sector towards a more sustainable and lower carbon economy.”

Ivan Frishberg, Chief Sustainability Officer for Amalgamated Bank and PCAF President

By being a signatory, companies proactively commit to enhancing transparency and consistency in sustainability reporting and gain access to support in areas including implementing PCAF’s Global GHG Accounting and Reporting Standard for the Financial Industry and carbon accounting.

The list reads like a who’s-who of the financial sector, signalling an exciting movement for sustainability – specifically GHG accounting to track and reduce carbon emissions – in the industry. 

“PCAF has reached 500 signatories through inclusive growth, ensuring that all types of financial institutions and regions are playing a role in growing a financial ecosystem for climate action,” celebrates Ivan Frishberg, Chief Sustainability Officer for Amalgamated Bank and PCAF President.

Ivan Frishberg, Chief Sustainability Officer for Amalgamated Bank and PCAF President

“The breadth, diversity and depth of PCAF’s signatories reflects our mission to create a harmonised and consistent reporting standard for the financial sector. 

“Reaching 500 signatories is not simply an enormous achievement for PCAF but reflects the momentum building across the global financial sector towards a more sustainable and lower carbon economy.”

What is the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials?

Known as PCAF, the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials is a global industry-led initiative made up of financial institutions committed to measuring and disclosing the carbon emissions associated with their financial activities.

The initiative spans six continents and 70 countries and includes both the largest financial organisations in the world – Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, HSBC and Royal Bank of Canada to name a few – and small, regional financial institutions in emerging markets, with a goal to enable all players in the financial sector to begin the journey to the low carbon economy.

Youtube Placeholder

“When we set out our ambition to align our financed emissions to net zero by 2050 or sooner, in line with the Paris Agreement goals, we committed to work in partnership with our peers to enable the financial system to collectively tackle climate change,” Daniel Klier, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, HSBC, said upon HSBC joining PCAF in 2021. Daniel has since become CEO of South Pole, a leading carbon project expert and climate consultancy.

“Clear and consistent data and reporting are critical to enable banks like HSBC to set targets and track progress as they work towards ambitious net zero goals. We are therefore delighted to be joining PCAF to improve our ability to measure and disclose our financed emissions as we work to achieve our net zero ambition.”

Daniel Klier, CEO of South Pole, previously Global Head of Sustainable Finance at HSBC

PCAF’s Global GHG Accounting and Reporting Standard for the Financial Industry

A key element of PCAF is its Standard, now the most widely used methodology for measuring and reporting financed emissions globally. It is officially embedded by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) into its financial sector recommendations.

The Global GHG Accounting and Reporting Standard for the Financial Industry was created and launched in 2020, with Part A and Part C addressing insurance-associated emissions and Part B dedicated to measuring and reporting the GHG emissions associated with capital market transactions.

“The adoption of the PCAF Standard by financial institutions from right across the spectrum of the global industry demonstrates its relevance to the market,” says Angélica Afanador, Executive Director of PCAF. 

Angélica Afanador, Executive Director of PCAF

“As investors and stakeholders demand greater transparency and accountability from financial institutions in terms of understanding the emissions associated with their financial activity, we are committed to championing further progress. I hope that this milestone serves as an inspiration to boost support to the global financial industry during this period of transition and to our 500+ signatories in their ongoing decarbonisation journeys.”

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******

SustainabilitySustainable FinanceGreen Economy
Share
Share
Author
Charlie King

Featured Articles

AI's Energy Hunger: Can Data Centres Keep Pace Sustainably?

As companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta & Apple fight to keep data centre emissions down, how will the sector will confront the sustainable impact of AI?

One Month to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Malta

In a month, a leading ESG & Sustainability Strategy Event in Malta, Sustainability LIVE, will be coming to the Mediterranean Conference Centre

One Week to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC

In one week, Sustainability LIVE will be coming to Climate Week NYC, aiming to connect many of the world’s sustainability leaders

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Supply Chain Sustainability

Supply Chain Sustainability

How Duke Energy is Tackling the Energy Transition

Renewable Energy

Patagonia and Canopy Partner for Eco-Friendly Packaging

Supply Chain Sustainability