500 Financial Institutions Unite For Decarbonisation

“The breadth, diversity and depth of PCAF’s signatories reflects our mission to create a harmonised and consistent reporting standard for the financial sector.

“Reaching 500 signatories is not simply an enormous achievement for PCAF but reflects the momentum building across the global financial sector towards a more sustainable and lower carbon economy.”

What is the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials?

Known as PCAF, the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials is a global industry-led initiative made up of financial institutions committed to measuring and disclosing the carbon emissions associated with their financial activities.

The initiative spans six continents and 70 countries and includes both the largest financial organisations in the world – Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, HSBC and Royal Bank of Canada to name a few – and small, regional financial institutions in emerging markets, with a goal to enable all players in the financial sector to begin the journey to the low carbon economy.