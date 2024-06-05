Top 10: Sustainable Banks

When you think of sustainability, it is unlikely that your first thought is banks.

However, banks have the potential to play a significant role in promoting sustainability through their lending, investment, and governance practices.

Notably, they also have the opportunity to funnel financing towards – or away from – organisations. Some of the banks in this list have restrictions on their lending to companies in the oil and gas industry, projects heavily involving fossil fuels or those who have high emissions or lacklustre sustainability commitments.

They can also finance sustainable projects and companies including those in renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure and humanitarian endeavours.

Some banks offer investment products that focus on sustainable businesses and practices such as green bonds, sustainable mutual funds, or socially responsible investment (SRI) portfolios.

Like the rest of us, banks aren’t immune to environmental and social risks, and are increasingly involving elements of ESG and climate risk into decision making, both internally and in lending.

Be it consumer-driven, morally informed or embedded into the company ethos since day one, we’ve compiled a list of the top banks driving sustainability in the finance sector.

10. Nykredit

CEO: Michael Rasmussen

Headquarters: Copenhagen, Denmark