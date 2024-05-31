What are BNP Paribas’ Three New Sustainability Commitments?

Agriculture and real estate

BNP Paribas has not yet set net zero targets for agriculture and real estate – but it says there is mitigation.

“As far as the residential real estate sector is concerned, decarbonisation is largely dependent on the local energy mix, which varies from one European country to another, and on regulatory changes that are still uncertain.

“Local regulations are still evolving and the national implementations of the European directive on the energy performance of buildings have yet to be determined.”

In a post on LinkedIn, BNP Paribas wrote: “No bank can drive renovation alone; it requires a collective effort from policymakers, financial actors, industry experts and consumers.

“This does not mean we are not doing everything in our power to support our clients’ energy transition – our My Sustainable Home initiative continues to promote financing for efficient properties, support renovation with dedicated loans and work with experts to offer comprehensive renovation solutions.”

In terms of agriculture, it added: “Agriculture is highly fragmented, with different emission profiles based on the crop, country, weather, soil conditions and farming practices.

“This diversity, combined with the lack of detailed climate data at the client level, makes aligning our portfolio especially hard.

“Other technical obstacles include still-developing methodologies and the absence of appropriate scenarios for target-setting.

”While statistical methods could estimate emissions across the portfolio, they lack the granularity to assess individual clients or farms accurately.”

Jane Ambachtsheer, Global Head of Sustainability at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said: “While we see progress towards net zero, the path is bumpy and not moving quickly enough.”