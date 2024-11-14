Accenture: Only 16% of Largest Firms on Track for Net Zero

Even more concerning, nearly half (49%) of these companies are still increasing emissions, underscoring the difficulty of integrating sustainability into established industrial processes.

The role of AI in decarbonisation

AI is seen as a promising tool to reach the goal of carbon neutrality, although its potential remains largely unused in the industrial sector.

Only 17% of freight and industrial firms currently use AI to reduce emissions, according to Accenture's report.

Accenture’s analysis projects that AI-related emissions will rise from 68 million to 718 million tonnes of CO2 by 2030 due to the energy demands of AI-centric data centres unless advances in energy efficiency and computing are achieved.

The report finds that 42% of business leaders expect AI to cut emissions in the short term, while a significant 65% anticipate AI’s role in emission reduction over the next decade.



However, Accenture remains optimistic that AI will eventually reduce global emissions.

The report highlights that many companies have reduced emissions, but Stephanie Jamison, Accenture’s Global Sustainability Services Lead, states: “To get to net zero by 2050 all of us need to move faster, together, to reinvent sustainable value chains using deep collaboration and transformative technologies