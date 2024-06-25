Accenture: How Gen AI can Accelerate Sustainability

The pressure is on

Caroline posted a blog about the subject on LinkedIn, in which she said the “pressure is on” companies, as sustainability reporting is shifting from volunteering to mandatory.

She said: “Between investors, customers and legal requirements, businesses must show that they are serious about sustainability.

As the EU’s CSRD comes into effect, companies must incorporate new standards and the double materiality assessment into their corporate reporting practices to meet the new regulations.”

Caroline added: “Companies will need to align their reporting with new standards and independent auditing of these reports will be mandatory.

“Companies must capture Scope 1, 2 and 3 data across the organisation, subsidiaries and supply chains.

“CSRD expands reporting beyond financial data to include environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impacts.”

In terms of the double materiality assessment, companies must “identify which sustainability impacts, risks and opportunities are most material to their organisation”.

The onus will be on businesses to determine whether an IRO is material or not and it must substantiate its choices.