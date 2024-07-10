How Has Amazon Hit 100% Renewables Target 7 Years Early?

Amazon is not just a global company, but one of the most widespread, influential organisations in the world, with operations in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North America.



With approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time employees worldwide, it has the power to enact real change when it comes to sustainability.

Global leader in renewable energy

The company’s sixth annual sustainability report explores Amazon’s progress towards its goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The highlight? Amazon has reached its goal to match 100% of the electricity consumed by its global operations with renewable energy by 2030 – seven years ahead of schedule.

“Reaching our renewable energy goal is an incredible achievement and we’re proud of the work we’ve done to get here, seven years early. We also know that this is just a moment in time and our work to decarbonise our operations will not always be the same each year - we’ll continue to make progress, while also constantly evolving on our path to 2040,” said Amazon Chief Sustainability Officer Kara Hurst.