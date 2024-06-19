Drones, AI & Slimmer Vans: Sustainability the Amazon Way

Getting the packaging right

She began by talking about innovations in packaging, saying: “The first thing customers see is the packaging. We ship billions of packages all over the world.

“We use an AI model called Packaging Decision Engine. We’ve invested heavily in technology for matching package size to the packaging. We have reduced packaging by more than 40%, avoiding two million tonnes of packaging.”

She added: “The packaging is heat sealed, so there is no glue and no tape. It’s a cutting-edge process.

“More than 50% of Amazon’s shipments in Europe come in reduced, recyclable packages - or no packaging at all.”

Although the Amazon packages are ubiquitous, not all Amazon deliveries come in the familiar boxes.

Marina said: “We’ve gone even further with ship-in packaging. For example, if a toaster or a kettle comes in its own packaging and it’s good enough we will just put the labels on it.

“The packaging process means we can get more parcels in our vehicles, so there are fewer journeys.”