Are Hanwha & INEOS on Brink of Big Low-Carbon Ammonia Deal?

Chemicals giants Hanwha and INEOS Nitriles have announced their intention to collaborate on a study for a low-carbon ammonia facility with carbon sequestration in the USA.

The plant’s location is yet to be decided but, if the project goes forward, it could have a capacity of more than 1 million tonnes per year.

The companies have agreed heads of terms, agreeing to explore the feasibility of a “facility to meet the growing global demand for ammonia with low-carbon emissions”.

They are set to make a final investment decision in 2026, with planned commercial operation in 2030.