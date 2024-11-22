BICFIT: What is the New COP29 Climate Finance Dialogue?

Elmar Mammadov, Co-Leader of the COP29 Presidency Action Agenda Global and Regional Initiatives Team, Head of Economic Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan shares how the newly established Baku Initiative for Climate Finance, Investment, and Trade (BICFIT) Dialogue aims to ensure that this nexus is fully embedded in national climate policies and development plans.

As Co-Leader of the COP29 Presidency Action Agenda Global and Regional Initiatives Team, Elmar plays a pivotal role in driving global and regional strategies to address pressing climate challenges at the COP29.

A seasoned diplomat, his career began in 2001 with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he represented Azerbaijan at the UN in Geneva and in its Embassies in Switzerland and France. From 2017 to 2024, he served as a senior adviser in the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, leading efforts to advance the green agenda.

Currently, he also heads the economic cooperation department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, blending economic diplomacy, innovation and sustainability to foster impactful initiatives.

He shares his on-the-ground insights about COP29’s newly launched BICFIT Dialogue with Sustainability Magazine.

What is BICFIT Dialogue, and why was it launched?

Achieving the objectives and goals of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and Paris Agreement requires a fundamental transformation in how we consider the role of finance, investment and trade in our efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

The BICFIT Dialogue was officially launched on 14th of November 2024, during the first thematic day of COP29, the inaugural Finance, Investment and Trade Day.