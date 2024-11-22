Tenity: Women in Climate Fintech Outpacing Industry

“While less startups were founded in 2023 compared to the previous year, the percentage of companies with at least one female founder has increased significantly, reaching 45%, marking a promising shift toward gender balance in the sector.”

What is climate fintech?

Climate fintech is financial technology that can be used to address and adapt to climate change, supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

These solutions aim to manage risks, support efficiency gains and inform choices through functions like ESG data reporting, green investing and tools for tracking carbon footprints.

With both individuals and financial institutions looking to reduce sustainability-related risks, climate fintechs are emerging around the world.

New regulations are also requiring companies to report climate-related risks, so climate fintech can support compliance with these.

Tenity's 2024 Global Climate Fintech Report

Tenity’s report, using data from 750 worldwide start-ups, shows a major shift in climate fintech venture funding patterns.