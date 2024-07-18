Bower: Incentivising Recycling to Reduce Plastic Pollution

Unfortunately, despite some mitigation, the 4% statistic threatens to triple by 2060 as packaging waste booms.

The theme of Earth Day 2024 was ‘Planet vs Plastics’, which advocated for a 60% reduction in the production of all plastics by 2040 in recognition that plastics pose a danger to humans and the natural environment, as well as the climate.

In 2023:

500 million plastic bags – one million bags per minute – were produced worldwide

100 billion plastic beverage containers were sold in the US – more than 300 bottles per inhabitant

95% of all plastics in the US were not recycled at all

The fast fashion industry produced over 100 billion garments, approximately 85% of which ended up in landfill or incinerators

Sustainable technology company Bower reports that part of the issue lies in misinformation and that 62% of consumers don't know what can be recycled, while 80% don't know the impact of recycling. The company, with support from Google and recognition from Apple, has launched an app to promote recycling.

Meet Bower

Swedish startup PantaPå was launched to make recycling easy and rewarding. Created in 2015 as an analogue deposit solution for cotton bags, the company – now known as Bower – has developed significantly over the past decade. In 2019, the company’s patent was approved for the digital solution for recycling and in 2021 the Bower that we know today was launched. In 2023, the company was recognised by Apple and gained Google fellowship and has now launched in more than 170 countries.