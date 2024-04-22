Earth Day 2024: Planet vs Plastics

Since its inception in 1970, Earth Day has evolved into a global event recognised by over a billion people across more than 193 countries each 22 April.

The 2024 theme, ‘Planet vs Plastics’, emphasises the critical nature of protecting our environment and conserving natural resources, while also spotlighting the importance of shifting towards sustainable and renewable energy sources, moving away from fossil fuel dependency.

Part of Earth Day 2024 is advocating for a 60% reduction in the production of all plastics by 2040, in recognition that plastics pose a danger to humans and the natural environment, as well as the future of the climate.

In 2023…

500 million plastic bags – one million bags per minute – were produced worldwide

100 billion plastic beverage containers were sold in the US – more than 300 bottles per inhabitant

95% of all plastics in the US were not recycled at all

The fast fashion industry produced over 100 billion garments, approximately 85% of which ended up in landfill or incinerators

“The word environment means what surrounds you,” says said Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG.

“In the case of plastics we have become the product itself – it flows through our blood stream, adheres to our internal organs, and carries with it heavy metals known to cause cancer and disease. Now this once-thought amazing and useful product has become something else, and our health and that of all other living creatures hangs in the balance."