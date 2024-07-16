The Sustainability Calendar: Essential Events & Milestones

Everywhere you go, people are talking about sustainability.

Over the past few decades, it has become increasingly apparent how essential it is to the future of our planet for sustainability to be at the top of the agenda. When discussing high level sustainability strategy, many executives will highlight the importance of partnerships, collaboration and information sharing.

Sustainability events are a crucial avenue for global leaders to come together and support the positive definition and development of sustainability strategies. While high-level discussions often focus on decarbonisation, reaching net zero and general carbon reduction, it is also important to shine a light on specific areas in the sustainability space. Every year, certain days are allocated by the United Nations, charities and other NGOs to focus on areas in sustainability, covering more specific topics and aspects of ESG.

International Women’s Day

Each year on the 8th March International Women’s Day is celebrated, having been globally recognised in 1910 at the second International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen.



The day is designed to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women while marking a call to action for accelerating gender parity. In the US, UK and Australia, March is also International Women’s Month.

