Coca-Cola HBC: Circularity at the Heart of Sustainability

“My broad experience on the technical and on the commercial sides is one of the reasons that the board saw my suitability for my current role – I bring a number of capabilities from the wider business,” Marcel says.

In 2022 he took the reins as Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer for Coca-Cola HBC, which has him overseeing sustainability for the group.

His experience across the company makes him the ideal person to lead its sustainability agenda.

S&P Global has ranked Coca-Cola HBC as the most sustainable beverage company in the world, with the 2023 Indices marking the 13th consecutive year it has featured among the top three performers, and the seventh time that Coca-Cola HBC has been ranked number one.

Marcel sat down with Sustainability Magazine to share some insight into how Coca-Cola HBC embeds sustainability into its purpose.

Coca-Cola HBC’s sustainability strategy

Sustainability at Coca-Cola HBC is anchored in external commitments called Mission 2025 and working towards net zero carbon footprint and net positive biodiversity by 2040.

It has seven key pillars in those three areas:

Climate

Packaging

Water

Ingredients

Nutrition

People and communities

Biodiversity

“Obviously the strategy has evolved over the years, but it remains in line with the evolution of requirements and overall progress that has happened in technology,” explains Marcel.

“One of our biggest focuses at the moment is packaging, which allows us to have the biggest impact on our customers, and we’re very proud of the progress we’ve made."