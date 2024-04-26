Is the UK Finally Going to Have a Deposit Return Scheme?

The industry reacts

Karen Betts, CEO, Food and Drink Federation, said: “This means that drinks containers will be able to be recycled and used again more efficiently and easily, which is good news for the environment, companies and consumers.

“It’s critical that the UK’s governments now work closely together to ensure the scheme is easy to use and understand, operating under the same rules and with the same labels across the four nations.

“A consistent, UK-wide approach is the best way to ensure value for money and to drive up the UK’s disappointing recycling rates.”

Dusan Stojankic, Coca-Cola Vice-President, Great Britain and Ireland, said: "At Coca-Cola, we want to recycle every single can and bottle we put onto the market and today’s announcement is a huge step towards the well-designed deposit return schemes that will help us achieve just that.

“To make sure DRS is a success, we must have truly interoperable schemes in place across England, Scotland and Wales.

“Having a common approach will ensure we have a best-in class system in place – and is the only way we will improve the circular economy and cut litter.”