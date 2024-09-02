Dell & Algoma: Innovation for Steel Sustainability

The steel industry produces nearly three billion tonnes of CO2 per year, but this material plays a fundamental role in modern society.

Construction, transportation and manufacturing all heavily rely on steel and its adaptable properties.

Despite the emissions, steel is infinitely recyclable and already playing a role in the circular economy.

Steel manufacturer Algoma has partnered with Dell to use new technologies in its steel production.

“Leading technology is critical for ensuring that we have reliability and meet environmental controls,” says Marc Disano, Manager of IT Infrastructure at Algoma Steel.