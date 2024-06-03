AI Benefits Without Cost to Planet: Does Dell Have Answer?
It is hard to ignore the benefits of AI, with companies like NTT DATA Business Solutions and SAP using it to transform their partnerships, augment employee experiences and make smarter business decisions. Dell’s scalable AI factory and open ecosystem partnerships allow it to support its customers unlock possibilities as well as boost internal efficiencies.
However, it is hard to ignore the challenges – including AI’s intense energy reliance.
“It is estimated that by 2030, energy demands for AI data centres will equate to around 390GW, with an additional capacity of 130GW for other applications,” explains Jeff Clarke, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer for Dell Technologies.
“That’s 520GW in total - eight times today’s capacity.”
Dell is on a mission to support this development – and ensure it doesn’t cost the earth.
End-to-end sustainability
Dell says it prides itself on taking an end-to-end approach to sustainability, embedding green thinking into every corner of the business.
“Think of the back end as how we integrate and operationalise sustainability as an organisation internally and within our ecosystem,” Jeff says.
“Everyone across the organisation plays a role, from our accounting teams to our engineers, global operations and sales leaders. It’s this foundation that enables us to drive sustainable materials innovation with our suppliers and product design teams. It’s how we are exploring the intersection of technology and energy innovation - and how we drive cross-organisational collaboration to meet upcoming regulations and reporting requirements.”
“The front end is what most people see,” he adds.
“It’s the conversations we have with our customers and partners about their sustainability needs - how we’re helping them to right-size their workloads and advising on renewable energy sources.
“The front end is our sustainable data centre solutions like storage and servers built with leading liquid and air cooling, emissions tracking and energy efficiency top of mind. It shows up in the low emissions aluminium and recycled cobalt in our AI PCs and our multipack shipping options to reduce emissions and waste. It’s present in our recycling and recovery services for the responsible retirement or reuse of systems and the reduction of e-waste.
“We consider sustainability in every offering - including our as-a-service solutions for more flexible IT management. These solutions could help reduce the overall emissions of IT operations.”
Of Dell’s customers, 60% believe that AI will compromise their sustainability efforts and that they do not know where to start in combating that.
Dell’s end-to-end approach is designed to support clients looking to gain all the benefits of AI without the environmental price tag – whilst leveraging that internally too.
