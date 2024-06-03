AI Benefits Without Cost to Planet: Does Dell Have Answer?

It is hard to ignore the benefits of AI, with companies like NTT DATA Business Solutions and SAP using it to transform their partnerships, augment employee experiences and make smarter business decisions. Dell’s scalable AI factory and open ecosystem partnerships allow it to support its customers unlock possibilities as well as boost internal efficiencies.

However, it is hard to ignore the challenges – including AI’s intense energy reliance.

“It is estimated that by 2030, energy demands for AI data centres will equate to around 390GW, with an additional capacity of 130GW for other applications,” explains Jeff Clarke, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer for Dell Technologies.

“That’s 520GW in total - eight times today’s capacity.”

Dell is on a mission to support this development – and ensure it doesn’t cost the earth.