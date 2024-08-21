Dell Customers Receive Net Zero Progress Tracking Support
Dell Technologies is encouraging “responsible retirement” of tech assets by adding a new service that shows companies the environmental impact they are having by doing it.
The company, recently named in Sustainability Magazine’s Top 250 Companies in Sustainability 2024, already has its Asset Recovery Service, which supports customers in retiring their tech with minimal environmental implications.
Now it has launched its Environmental Impact Report.
Jefferson Raley, VP Services Product Management, Dell Technologies, said: “We’re excited to announce a new step in our journey towards sustainability, working hand-in-hand with you, our customers.
“Our goal is simple: reduce our environmental impact and track progress every step of the way.”
A record of your results
Jefferson added: “With Dell’s Asset Recovery Services, we support you in responsibly retiring your tech assets.
“And now, we’re adding a powerful tool to help you see the positive impact you’re making: the Environmental Impact Report.”
He said Dell is the only original equipment manufacturer (OEM) offering a “personalised, real-time environmental report, dynamically updated and aligned with ISO 14000 standards.”
He adds: “Together, we’re making a tangible difference, and we’re honoured to support you on this journey.”
The service shows the real-time data that customers need to enable them to accurately track their progress towards net zero.
The same service – but more
The Environmental Impact Report feature from Dell Asset Recovery Services enables customers to gauge the impact of their asset disposition activity against their sustainability strategy goals.
It provides “relevant, dynamically generated measures of environmental impacts, in real time”.
Jefferson said: “Let’s say your organisation retires assets that reflect a combination of desktops, laptops, monitors and servers.
“You’ll keep receiving the data you’re already accustomed to seeing in your reports from Dell Asset Recovery Services, including the final disposition status of assets retired – whether they were resold, recycled or harvested for parts. But now there’s much more.”
He said the Environmental Impact Report delivers on-demand data to quantify the specific environmental impacts.
For a customer who retires a mix of 27,000 devices, the results can be seen on the graph below.
Interpreting the information
The figures on the graph can be considered in these terms:
- The reduction in CO2 emissions is the equivalent of the average annual emissions of 156 gas-powered motor vehicles
- The savings in megawatt hours, based on energy consumption avoided, equals the average annual energy consumption of 250 households
- The waste diverted from landfill is about as much as the weight of a fully loaded garbage truck – or six adult elephants.
Jefferson said: “And that’s just one example. Think of the exponentially higher impact achieved when these savings scale across multiple customers.”
Delivering greater impact is essential
Jefferson said that the Environmental Impact Report is available at no additional cost to Dell Asset Recovery Services customers and is easily accessible through the same TechDirect interface customers use to manage their Dell services.
He went on to explain the critical background to the new resource.
He said: “We continue our long-standing commitment to accountability for delivering on our ESG strategy and initiatives.
“We are at a critical point in time. Delivering greater impact is essential. For us, this means not only making progress against our goals, but also constantly evaluating our commitments and actions to ensure our impact is meaningful for all of our stakeholders – and collaborating to make it happen.”
He added: “Our world is a fragile ecosystem; therefore, we must continue to innovate and evolve to meet the challenges before us, but it is not our journey alone.
“We believe we all share in the responsibility to protect and enrich our planet. And it is through these relationships – with our customers, partners, suppliers and communities – that we believe we can create a positive and lasting impact.”
