Dell Customers Receive Net Zero Progress Tracking Support

Dell Technologies is encouraging “responsible retirement” of tech assets by adding a new service that shows companies the environmental impact they are having by doing it.

The company, recently named in Sustainability Magazine’s Top 250 Companies in Sustainability 2024, already has its Asset Recovery Service, which supports customers in retiring their tech with minimal environmental implications.

Now it has launched its Environmental Impact Report.

Jefferson Raley, VP Services Product Management, Dell Technologies, said: “We’re excited to announce a new step in our journey towards sustainability, working hand-in-hand with you, our customers.

“Our goal is simple: reduce our environmental impact and track progress every step of the way.”