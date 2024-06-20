Ekoenergetyka’s Sustainable Bus Charging Vision for UK

Polish EV charging company Ekoenergetyka is set to launch into the UK as it seeks to replicate its dominance in many European cities.

It is also developing its first 1,000kw charging station – adding to its current range of 30kw to 400kw.

Talking to Sustainability Magazine at Mobility Re-Imagined – MOVE 2024, Neal Gaughan, Key Account Manager, UK & Ireland, said: “We have a very large share of electric bus charging in Europe.

“We have existed as a UK entity since August 2023 and should be making a big announcement soon.”

In its brochure for the UK market, CEO & Co-Founder Bartosz Kubik says: “We never wanted to be just a passive manufacturer of energy devices. Our mission is to develop emobility in Poland, Europe and the world.”