Emirates NBD: Bringing Transparency to UAE Carbon Market

Enabling informed climate investment

A joint press release explains the partnership.

It says: “As the UAE races to embrace carbon markets through initiatives including the establishment of Dubai Financial Market’s pilot programme for trading carbon credits, ratings are poised to help scale this emerging market.

“The country has committed to reaching Net Zero by 2050, and the use of high-quality carbon credits is expected to play a significant role in realising this ambition.”

The BeZero Carbon rating provides customers with a risk-based assessment of a carbon project’s likelihood of avoiding or removing one tonne of CO2 on an eight-point scale, from AA’, representing highest likelihood, to D.

Carbon ratings help market participants to better understand the quality of their carbon credit investments, enabling more informed decisions to be made about sustainable investments.

Emirates NBD’s new carbon trading desk will be able to leverage the BeZero Carbon Markets platform, which currently hosts more than 440 ratings of carbon credit projects.

The aim is for Emirates NBD and its clients to navigate the market with confidence in the quality of investments.