How Icelandic Carbon Capture Gained World’s First AAA Rating

An installation in Iceland is the first in the world to gain the coveted AAA rating for direct air capture with carbon storage.

The rating for the Climeworks Project Orca means it is assessed to be the most likely to remove and store one tonne of CO2.

Spencer Meyer, Chief Ratings Officer at BeZero Carbon, said: “Achieving an AAA rating is a tremendously high bar to clear and we’ve been deliberately cautious in issuing any until now.

“That’s why it’s hugely significant to be announcing our first in what is an indicator of genuine quality in the market.”