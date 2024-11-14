How ESG is Changing Mining's Treatment of Indigenous Peoples

As operations in the mining industry frequently intersect with the traditional territories of indigenous peoples, it is imperative for mining companies to foster and nurture trust throughout their entire operational process.

Over the years, the industry has seen a pretty significant shift in how it engages with indigenous communities. Modern strategies encompass far more than mere consultation, as companies strive to forge authentic partnerships that pave the way for sustainable long-term development.

This, of course, has not been (and is still not) always the case, however the mining industry is by and large making real efforts to improve its relationships with indigenous peoples.