EY: How is the Olympics Advocating Sustainability in Events?

Nearly 600,000 spectators and 10,500 athletes have flocked to Paris for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games.

In the coming weeks, more than 14 million more will visit the city to get a glimpse of Olympic and Paralympic glory.

International sporting events like this are a way of bringing people together to celebrate excellence.

However, building venues and flying spectators from around the world comes at an environmental cost.

The average emissions of the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games is 3.5 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

The goal of the Olympic Movement is to “contribute to building a peaceful and better world”, but this level of emissions has the potential to cause enormous harm to the environment.

So, how can large sporting events like the Olympics become more sustainable?

Meet Matthew Bell, Global Climate Change Leader at EY

Dr. Matthew J. Bell, Global Climate Change and Sustainability Services Leader at EY, has a wealth of experience in science and government climate and energy policy.

He has more than 15 years of experience supporting organisational transformation in sustainability.

Across both public and private sectors, Matthew leads teams of specialists across areas including environment, health and safety and sustainability strategy and advice.